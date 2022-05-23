ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash involving a 10-year-old and 16-year-old. Currently, the 10-year-old is in critical condition.

Troopers were called to a crash involving an ATV Monday, May 23 at the intersection of Maxwell Street and North T street in Escambia County. The crash happened after the 16-year-old ATV driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, crashing into an oncoming sedan, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The ATV then ran into a utility pole where it came to a stop. Both the 16-year-old and 10-year-old were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the FHP. The 40-year-old car driver stopped at Jordan Street after the crash.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to the release. FHP confirmed that charges were pending, but did not indicate who would be charged.