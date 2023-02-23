Two other suspects charged with murder will be prosecuted with a trial tentatively set for the summer of 2023

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office announced today charges were dismissed for three suspects arrested in connection with the 2021 death of Ladarius “LD” Clardy.

Clardy graduated in 2020 from Pine Forest High School, where he was the school’s all-time leading passer and was an honors student. He moved on to play football at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Clardy was shot and killed inside his car just after midnight at Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said there were at least 50 shots fired at Clardy that night.

Charges were dismissed Thursday against Kobie Lashun Jenkins Jr., Timothy Donaill Knight and Terrell Taquez Parker by filing a Nolle Prosequi in their cases.

“The lawful arrests were made based on probable cause after a comprehensive investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a release. “The legal standard for the Office of State Attorney to prosecute a crime requires a greater standard of proof beyond and to the exclusion of reasonable doubt. Currently, the evidence does not meet that standard. The Office of the State Attorney and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will continue to diligently investigate and gather information in this case. Upon developing sufficient admissible evidence, charges against Knight and Parker will be reinitiated.”

As for the other two suspects arrested in connection with the case, the State Attorney’s Office said they will continue to prosecute them.

“Daquavion Keamos Snowden and Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, Jr., also charged with the murder of Cardy, will be prosecuted with a trial tentatively set for the summer of 2023,” the office said in a release. “As this is an ongoing investigation and criminal cases are pending against two defendants, the Office of the State Attorney cannot disclose any further information at this time.”