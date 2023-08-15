PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Pensacola man accused of raping a teenage girl in 2022.

Sandor Bozsar was accused of luring a 13-year-old girl into his home as she walked to school. Escambia County deputies say he gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before sexually assaulting her.

The victim’s mother doesn’t want to prosecute and was not cooperative with the State Attorney’s Office, according to court documents. Without that cooperation, prosecutors say they cannot go to trial.

The man told the girl he goes by “Sand Man” and he’s a member of the Outlaws Biker Gang.

He has been released from the Escambia County Jail.