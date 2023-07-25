PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Charges have been dropped for a man accused of driving under the influence and killing a Pensacola college student.

Oscar Martin was charged with DUI Manslaughter but the State Attorney’s Office dismissed the charge because there was “insufficient evidence to prove impairment by alcohol or controlled substance.”

In March, state troopers said Martin drove off the road and killed 19-year-old Jadon Goins who was a student at Pensacola Christian College. At the time, he was doing yard work outside a home on Airport Boulevard.