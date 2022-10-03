Escambia County Fire Rescue’s quick response time kept the damage to a mobile home from a grill fire to a minimum Sunday night. (ECFR)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 7300 block of Durden Drive.

Upon arrival at 8:21 p.m., ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was seen with smoke showing from the rear of the home. The fire was located on the back porch and was quickly extinguished by 8:28 p.m. ECFR said due to the rapid response, the damages were limited to the wooden deck and the occupants were not displaced.

ECFR said they determined the fire was started by a charcoal grill. The smoke detectors were functional and alerted the occupants of the fire.

For more information about getting a home smoke detector, call 850-595-4376. City of Pensacola residents may call 850-436-5200 for smoke detector installation assistance.

Escambia County Fire Rescue units E2, E1, E6, E4, L12, DC1, BC2 and BC3 responded to the fire.