PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Changes could be coming soon for Pensacola bars and restaurants.

The city council approved a new ordinance Thursday night that bans bottle clubs which are BYOB (bring your own bottle) bars that often stay open later than other bars. There are none in the city now but the most recent one was “Pelican’s Nest” where five people were shot last summer.

The ordinance also allows more places to get a liquor license and it would lower the requirement from 151 seats to just 25 seats to become a restaurant.

“It would allow a greater opportunity and someone to want to operate a restaurant and make sure they have a margin to support their employees and support their businesses but to be able to do so without having 151 seats,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said.

The proposed ordinance change will need to have another reading and a vote at the next city council meeting.