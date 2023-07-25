PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some changes are coming for recycling customers in Northwest Florida.

The City of Pensacola is planning to stop mandatory curbside recycling because most people are not recycling correctly.

“Some people care very much about recycling and that’s much appreciated,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “Some don’t and when you have a second can, it becomes the second garbage can then that takes away the value and the effectiveness of the program altogether”

More than half of the recyclables collected are contaminated and can’t be recycled, Reeves said. The City is now looking at having manned drop-off facilities and possibly offering curbside service for a fee.

Meanwhile, the mayor announced the city will be going back to garbage pickup twice a week.

“Anybody that has two or three kids or a large family knows the value in being able to have either a Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday pickup,” Reeves said.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority plans to increase sanitation rates by 9.5 percent which will be just under $3 on your bill. They want to offer a second can at no charge and give customers the option of a recycling or a garbage can.

Other cities, like Foley and Mobile, that send their recyclables to ECUA’s facility will likely have to pay a higher fee as well.