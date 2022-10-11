CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Century man was sentenced to 30 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by a lifetime sex offender probation. Michael Tedder pled guilty to several counts of sexual battery by a person in familial authority, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

WKRG News 5 previously reported on Tedder’s initial arrest for sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old back in Oct. 20, 2021. The investigation started when the victim told a school friend she was raped by Tedder. Her friend told a guidance counselor about the abuse and a report was made to the Department of Children and Families and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Tedder had abused additional victims.

A deputy went to Tedder’s home and observed “nasty” living conditions leading to four adults being arrested for child neglect. An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy wrote a detailed description of the camper in a report.

“I also observed raw sewage coming from the backside of the camper and flowing underneath the camper causing an unbearable foul odor,” the deputy wrote. “I also observed the inside of the camper to be filled with hundreds of roaches. I observed roaches to be in the food cabinet running all over the food, on the stove, on the sink and counter.”

Prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said Tedder preyed on children that should have been able to trust him.

“With the sentence imposed, Mr. Tedder will no longer be able to harm innocent children,” said Gilmer.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the ECSO and Gilmer prosecuted on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.