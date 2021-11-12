Celebrate K-9 Sadie’s birthday at the Escambia County Animal Shelter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is hosting a birthday bash for their K-9 Sadie Nov. 19 in Escambia County.

The event not only marks Sadie’s Birthday, but it is also an adopt-a-thon where Escambia County residents can adopt a furry friend of their own, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

If you would like to celebrate Sadie’s birthday, but cannot attend, you can also donate wishlist items that are desperately needed by the Escambia County Animal Shelter, according to the post.

