Caught on camera: Pensacola police work to identify Winterfest vandals

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are looking for a group of “Grinches” who they say tried to steal Christmas.

Officials say the young men, caught on surveillance, vandalized the decorations at Winterfest. This is the 20th year for Winterfest, which is a community Christmas celebration in downtown Pensacola.

The vandals knocked over and broke some of the decorations, causing about $10,000 in damage. The damaged decorations include large present boxes worth about $4,800 as well as lights, Christmas trees, ornaments, and the gingerbread house.

You’re asked to call Pensacola Police if you can identify any of the men involved or if you have information that could help them solve this case.