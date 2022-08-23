PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis.

Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and helped NewsRadio 92.3 see recognition with an Edward R Murrow Award for outstanding news coverage, the station wrote in a statement.

The station said Jacobs was funny and warm, something listeners didn’t always get to hear on the radio.

“He had a way of caring in his delivery,” The station said. “He had a sense of how his news delivery might be received. He wasn’t easily rattled and in times of crisis he was a calm even voice.”

Even up until two weeks ago, the station said Jacobs was hoping to return to work to write copy for the news department, until his voice was back to full strength.

“Unfortunately, last week he took a very sudden turn for the worse, went back into the hospital for several days and passed away Monday,” The station said. “Everyone at NewsRadio is heartbroken about losing this consummate news professional with a wonderful wit and a deeply caring heart.”