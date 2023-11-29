PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Casino Beach Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach will be closing soon for repairs.

The pier was damaged during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Repairs to the pier include replacement of pier signage, lighting, water line, entrance gate, timber railing, and blow-out deck panels; repairs to timber railing and blow-out deck panels; and installing items including viewing scopes, cameras, benches, trash cans, fishing line receptacles and a flag pole removed during the pedestrian rail replacement.

Escambia County has contracted with DRMP, Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services. Southern Road & Bridge, LLC is the primary contractor with a construction cost of $4,271,359.

The new pedestrian railing, deck panel replacement and light installation will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and the Florida Fish and Wildlife restrictions for turtle lighting.

The pier is expected to close sometime in December and re-open in May 2024.

