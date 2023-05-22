PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A charity designed to help veterans wants to help people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. Members of “Carry the Load” will be in our area Tuesday, May 23rd and they want others to join them to help continue their mission. It’s a walk with good timing. Just last week portions of NAS Pensacola were reopened to the general public for the first time since the 2019 terror attack.

Carry the load will Meet at Greer’s CashSaver on Barrancas Ave Tuesday afternoon at about 3:45 and walk more than three miles through Barrancas National Cemetery. Members of the group have a month-long project to visit national veterans’ cemeteries across the lower 48 states.

Organizers say they want to keep veteran stories alive while teaching the meaning of Memorial Day to the next generation.

“It’s a time for us to actually sit down, reflect on the men and women who lay down their lives to give us the freedom and continue the America that we know today without them, given that ultimate sacrifice and continuing to fight for freedom and paying that ultimate sacrifice, we would not be the great nation that we are today,” said Judd Word with Carry the Load. “You know, I’ve served with a lot of guys I’ve lost overseas, and I also know Dallas firefighters, paramedics who’ve also lost people through that capacity as well. So we always carry that weight of those guys with us. And so to come out here and be able to share their stories and keep their name alive is what we’re all about here.”

