PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was killed when the car she was driving plunged off an interstate overpass and crashed into the road below early Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 4:45 a.m. on Westbound I-10 at the Pine Forest Road exit.

State troopers said in their incident report that the driver was approaching the overpass when she driveted into the media. The car went airborne and crashed into Pine Forest Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the road was blocked for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.