ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is in critical condition after a car hit her while riding her bicycle.

Officials said on Sept. 20, a woman was driving her green Chevy Equinox westbound on W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the car was approaching Bruce Street when she left the roadway and entered the path of the bicycle.

The bicyclist was traveling east in the westbound lane of W Fairfield Drive. Officers said when the car left the roadway the front bumper of the car hit the front tire of the bike. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, according to FHP. It is unknown at this time if charges will be pressed against the driver of the car.