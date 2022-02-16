ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 men wanted in connection to several armed car burglaries.

Deputies arrested the two men after they spotted a black jeep near Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and led deputies on a chase.

The chase ended after a pit maneuver was used to stop the Jeep “in the Bridget Lane area,” according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

The pair were arrested after they fled on foot and were later tracked down by ESCO K-9’s.

The ESCO is continuing to investigate the car burglaries.