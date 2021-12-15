Cantonment woman sentenced to over 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cantonment woman was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for a murder that happened back in 2019.

Jaquoia Xiaxiana Collins was sentenced to 20 and a half years for second degree murder with a weapon.

Collins allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Quartez Deshawn McShane in the chest with a knife while they were parked at Wild Oak Farm Apartments in Cantonment.

21-year-old McShane was later found by Escambia County deputies near a car at the entrance of the apartment complex.

McShane was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

Collins entered a plea of no contest Nov. 22, which means she did not admit to being guilty of the crime, but accepts being charged with the crime.