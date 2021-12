CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says a woman was found dead in her home on Candy Lane Thursday.

ECSO says homicide detectives are investigating and the body is being sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies got the call before noon to the home. ECSO says it has no information yet on suspects and will not release the victim’s identity at this time.