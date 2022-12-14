ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly abuse. The witness said he came to the home to check on the 70-year-old victim because he did not show up for church. According to the arrest report, the victim told the witness he had been on the ground since Friday.

Deputies went to the hospital to talk with the victim who said on Friday, he was sitting on the back porch when he accidentally pressed the wrong button on his chair, causing him to fall on the ground. The victim said he called for Niquita Potter, who lives with him, and when she came outside and saw him on the ground, she told him to get up. The victim said he told Potter he needed help getting up and she walked away. The victim said he stayed on the floor without food or water until he was found on Sunday. According to the arrest report, potter was in the residence the entire time the victim was on the ground and would not help.

Potter, 36, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $200,000 bond.