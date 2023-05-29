ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An estimated 2,000 people came out to Cantonment’s annual “May Day” party Saturday. However, the family friendly fun came to an abrupt end when investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s office say someone fired shots into the crowd, leaving three people injured.

Josh Wolmack was at his home near Carver park when the shooting happened. He says kids ran from the party to his home in fear.

“I got six kids crying and hollering in my dadgum den,” said Wolmack. “That ain’t right. They don’t need to be subject to that.”

Wolmack is on the Cantonment Improvement Committee. He says the area is in need of a community center for big events like this.

“To me people will have a place where you can have a constructed environment,” said Wolmack. “As you can tell when there is chaos there is no constructed environment, everything is going anywhere.”

Lifelong Cantonment resident Finna Clay says the incident isn’t a reflection of the community. She wants to see changes that will make the gatherings at Carver Park safer.

“It’s supposed to be kid friendly,” said Clay. “It’s not kid friendly when people are walking around carrying guns, parking in the streets blocking it where emergency vehicles are not allowed to get in, can’t get in.”

Clay has a message for whoever fired the shots.

“You are affecting other people’s lives, as well as your own,” said Clay. “Put yourself in other people’s shoes just for a minute to think its not worth it. The kids deserve better.”

No details have been released about a possible suspect.