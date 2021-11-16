Cantonment man sentenced to 30 years for home invasion

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man was sentenced to 30 years for home invasion, false imprisonment, and grand theft auto in a case involving his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Lister entered the victim’s home wearing a mask and armed with a firearm. Lister pointed the firearm at the victim and her daughter and demanded the victim’s wallet, cellphone, computer tablet, and car keys. The victim and her daughter recognized Lister’s voice to be that of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Lloyd Lister. Lister and the victim’s daughter then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

At the sentencing hearing, Assistant State Attorney Blake Adams argued Lister “took more than just the victim’s personal belongings. He took her sense of safety, security, and independence that everyone should feel when inside their own home.”

Lloyd Christopher Lister must serve a mandatory minimum of 10 years, pursuant to Florida’s 10-20-Life law.