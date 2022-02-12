ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after he followed a man that had a protection order against him.

Allen Parker Jefferson, 32, has been charged with violation of a protection order, aggravated stalking, driving with a suspended license, trespassing after warning and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

The accuser claimed he was eastbound on Creighton Road when he noticed Jefferson following him. An arrest report said the accuser’s vehicle and Jefferson’s truck collided before Jefferson drove away. The accuser had a protection order against him before this incident occurred.

The accuser pulled into Walmart to contact the Pensacola Police Department. A Pensacola police officer was working duty at Walmart and observed Jefferson drive away.

The accuser provided a video that allegedly showed Jefferson exiting his vehicle and approaching the accuser as he remained seated in the vehicle.

Jefferson has previously been trespassed warned from the Walmart property. He was released on an $8 thousand bond.