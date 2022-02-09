CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A 64-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of molesting two young girls over the past six months.

Steven Spurlock, 64, of Cantonment is charged with sexual battery, use of a child in a sexual performance, lewd and lascivious molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two young girls came forward recently and told a family member Spurlock had been molesting them. He is accused of touching their genitals and forcing them to touch him. He threatened them if they told anyone about what happened.

“You know I have guns and if you tell anyone about this I will seriously hurt you and your sister,” one victim recounted what Spurlock said. He told both girls what happens in the hot tub stays in the hot tub, according to the arrest report.

Spurlock allegedly showed the girls pictures and videos of naked children and pornography involving adults. Investigators said they searched Spurlock’s tablet and found nude images of one of the victims.

The victims’ ages is unknown but they are under the age of 12.

Spurlock is in the Escambia County Jail without bond.