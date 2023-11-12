CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Community organizations are partnering up to host a Food Distribution and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at Beulah Church in Cantonment, Fla.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 7:30 a.m. while supplies last. The food distribution is held as a way to help those who “may be struggling and going through a hard time” to help feed their families, an event news release stated.

“These food distributions help our families in need in our community. Many of our families struggle from paycheck to paycheck, and getting food on the table is challenging, especially during the holidays. Our business partners come together, without hesitation, to help us provide a Thanksgiving meal to our families,” stated Jennifer Harrison, president of the Escambia County Council PTA.

People and organizations involved in the event include:

State Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-Fla.)

Farmshare

Commissioner Steven Barry

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Kevin Stephens

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Ascend Cares (Ascend Performance Materials)

The Butcher Shoppe

International Paper

Florida Power and Light

Beulah Church

Aaron Erskine

State Farm Tyler Kercher

Escambia County Council PTA

Thompson Trucking

