PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Californian man was sentenced to six months of house arrest after making threats to kill representative Matthew Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Eugene Huelsman, 59, was sentenced after he was found guilty on one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce. Huelsman called Gaetz’s office in Pensacola and left a voicemail threatening to “put a bullet in” Gaetz and his family members, according to a news release from the North Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Huelsman also said “he was ‘coming for’” Gaetz and wished he “‘would die in a shallow grave,” according to the release. The United States Capitol Police were contacted and an investigation was opened. Investigators found that this was not the first time Huelsman made threats about political figures, according to the release.

Huelsman also made threats about several presidents via social media and was investigated by the United States Secret Service for “threatening a former president’s family member,” according to the release. After Huelsman serves five years of home confinement, he will also serve five years of probation. Huelsman was also ordered to pay $10,000 in fines, according to the release.