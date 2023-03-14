PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Alan Jacobsen is currently biking through Pensacola to raise money for the hospital that saved his grandson’s life. His journey began months ago and has taken him more than two thousand miles from his home in California.

Jacobsen’s grandson Isaac was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in August 2021 when he was 8 years old. Alan’s grandson’s cancer is now in remission.

Now, the California native is biking from coast to coast, pedaling 2,600 miles to give back to doctors and nurses at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera who he believes cured Isaac’s cancer.

“The treatment for leukemia can be very rough especially for a kid,” said Jacobsen. “He had to undergo platelet transfusions, lumbar punctures, everything they could to make sure they targeted with the right medications the cancer.”

Throughout his journey, Alan is also spreading awareness for early detection.

“It’s recognizing it early, getting the right treatment,” said Jacobsen. “And hopefully get a full recovery. Sometimes too many people ignore signs ignore the symptoms and sometimes it too late.”

Alan’s four week long ride started in Huntington Beach, California and will end in Jacksonville, Florida in the coming days.

Alan says ending his ride on the east coast, where the sun rises, signifies a sunrise on his grandson’s new and healthy life.

You can follow Alan’s journey on his YouTube account and donate to the cause. He says he hopes to raise $10,000.