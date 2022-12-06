ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with attempted murder and felony battery for allegedly strangling a cab driver and a hotel worker on Dec. 5, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Ricky Wiggins, 42, was charged with three counts of battery, battery on a law enforcement agent, and attempted murder.

On Dec. 5, at Hotel Del Sol, deputies responded regarding a disturbance. Deputies said Wiggins was attacking a Lucky Cab driver at Lupita’s Mexican Kitchen located next door to the hotel. Before arrival, deputies said more calls were received saying Wiggins was attacking another female.

When deputies arrived, they said they gave Wiggins verbal commands to stop, but he would not comply. The suspect then began attacking the victim before more deputies arrived and helped apprehend Wiggins.

The cab driver said in the arrest report she received a call to pick up a fare at the Hotel Del Sol. She said she knew Wiggins because he has been a customer for over a year. She said Wiggins and the victim started approaching the minivan and opened the door to enter, which is when she told Wiggins she was coming to pick up another customer. The cab driver told the deputy she knew Wiggins had mental health issues, so she agreed to take them to the Washburn Center. Before exiting the hotel property, the cab driver was told that a different cab would be arriving to pick up Wiggins, which is when he got upset and attacked her, choking her from behind. She said she was able to break free and fled from the vehicle, but Wiggins chased her, tackling her to the ground, which is when he got on top of her and started choking her. According to the victim, three women assisted and got Wiggins off of her so she could get to safety.

Right before the cab driver showed up at the hotel, an employee of the hotel said she saw Wiggins arguing with her boss. According to the employee, her boss asked Wiggins to quiet down and he began kicking the door to the business. When she exited the office, Wiggins followed and grabbed her by the neck. According to the arrest report, the victim was able to resist Wiggins and then the cab driver pulled up.

Wiggins was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.