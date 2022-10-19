PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bus drivers in Escambia County, Fla. are speaking out saying they are overworked and underpaid.

A large group of drivers showed up Tuesday night to address the school board. Many of them said they’re working more than 10 hours a day and they often don’t get a lunch break. They say senior bus drivers are being paid as much as new hires, which is minimum wage. They’re afraid some of the more experienced drivers will retire or leave while the school district is struggling to fill all the bus driver positions.

“Twenty-some-odd years in the district and I’m telling you my heart is heavy,” Terry Robinson said. “It’s hurt. I don’t know what to say. How can you recruit and retain people when you treat them so bad?”

“We are burning out,” Kenny Pearson said. “Our bright fires we have are slowing going out. Keeping up this pace, schedule, attitudes we have been giving, is fading.”

These comments were made during a public forum. The board did not respond to their comments but they’re taking them under consideration.