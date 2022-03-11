WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a burglary suspect seen on surveillance video throwing a cinder block through a glass door.

In the video, you see the man walk up with a bag in one hand and a cinder block in the other. He goes to the front door of a business in Warrington and takes a look inside. This was just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, February 20th.

He then sits the bag down, grabs the cinder block, and throws it into the glass door breaking the cinder block and the top half of the glass. He is seen going inside for a minute before coming back outside to throw pieces of the broken cinder block at the exterior of the building.

The video shows him going in and out of the business before he grabs pieces of the cinder block and leaves. Almost an hour later, deputies showed up to investigate.

If you know who the man is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.