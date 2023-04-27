PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Burger Battle By The Bay is set for May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Maritime Park. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $15.

Attendees will have a chance to taste “numerous samples of grilled burgers made by both professional and amateur cook teams.” You have the ability to vote for your favotire!

Tickets will be $20 at the gate. Kids under the age of 12 will be free. Every paid ticket includes a bottle of water.

All proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club of Pensacola Suburban West and the Cordova Rotary Club.