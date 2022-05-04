PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You can enjoy tasty hamburgers and support good causes at the same time. At Burger Battle by the Bay, sample grilled burgers and raise money for the community service projects of the Pensacola SubWest Rotary Foundation and the Cordova Rotary Club.

Professional and amateur cooks alike will gather at Community Maritime Park on Saturday, May 7 for the delicious event. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Kids under 12 get in free with a paying adult. Every admission includes a bottle of water to quench your thirst on what promises to be a beautiful day on the Gulf Coast.

The Gulf Coast CW’s own Theo Williams will be there. Theo will be on site to emcee the event and judge the burgers.