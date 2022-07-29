Brother, sister and 1 other charged in May shooting on Besma Drive in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies arrested a pair of siblings and another after three people were shot at Besma Drive in Pensacola in May.

Traekese Calhoun, 19, Jayshawn Jackson,18, and Adrianna Jackson, 19, were arrested after deputies identified them as suspects in a triple shooting that happened May 4. Deputies believe the shooting happened after Adrianna Jackson got into an argument with the victims over property.

Calhoun, Adrianna and her brother, Jayshawn Jackson tried to get the property back. A gun was pulled out and all three victims were shot, with one possibly needing a leg amputation.

Deputies believe Calhoun and the two others sped away in a car, which was later found with weapons inside. The weapons may have been used in the shooting, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jayshawn and Adrianna Jackson were charged in May with attempted homicide. Almost two months later, Calhoun was charged with three counts of attempted homicide Thursday, July 28.