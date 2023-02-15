PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A luxury boutique hotel, Lilly Hall, officially opened in Pensacola’s East Hill neighborhood Wednesday.

The hotel sports 15 bedrooms, a speakeasy, event space, and a restaurant led by Darian Hernandez. Hernandez and his business partner were crowned champions on the TV cooking show “Chopped”.

After battling other chefs from around the country on TV, the executive chef is bringing his skills to “Brother Fox”, the restaurant inside Lilly Hall.

“Right now its taking that momentum and keep running with it,” said Hernandez. “The timing of this restaurant opening here is all very energized and to have that attention already put on us for already opening a new restaurant in Pensacola, doing something that’s so unique. I’m super excited, ready to get the ball rolling.”

Developers bought the shell of the historic Mount Olive Baptist Church in 2019 after it was damaged by Hurricane Ivan.

After five-million dollars of investment, a lot of work, and a battle through the pandemic, Lilly Hall will finally welcome guests on Thursday.

“We built this in a historic building, something that was on the list of seven to save in Pensacola,” said member partner Nathan Weinberg. “I think one of the main reasons we bought the project and developed it here is we think this is something people cared about in this city. We wanted to preserve that. So now we hope people will come back and see it brought back to life.”

Those behind the project hope it will be a stop for out of towners, and attract locals from Pensacola.

“We want to stress that this project and what we’re doing here, we want the entirety of Pensacola to come out and take advantage of it,” said Hernandez. “We want this to be a very communal spot. With our lawn behind us come hangout come get a drink, get some hot food off the grill. We really want everyone to be involved in this.”