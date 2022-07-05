UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department has given the “all clear” on the bomb threat made at Pensacola State College.

UPDATE (3:34 p.m.): Officers said faculty and students were evacuated from the visual arts building after the threat was made to that specific building. The intersection of 9th Avenue and Airport Boulevard is closed. A K-9 is searching the area for explosives.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A bomb threat was made at Pensacola State College Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

We are working a bomb threat at PSC. 9th at Airport is closed. Other closures are expected. The Airport is accessible via 12th Avenue. Mike Wood, Pensacola Police

No other information is available at this time.