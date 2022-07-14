BOLO issued for Pensacola man, meth found next to child in truck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with child abuse after a container of meth was found next to a child in his pickup truck.

Ronald Harvey Jr. was arrested after deputies received a BOLO for a blue Dodge pickup. Deputies stopped Harvey, who had several active warrants. Deputies arrested Harvey and while searching the truck, they found methamphetamine and two cotton swabs soaked in liquid. Cotton swabs may be used to filter the drug before injecting it.

A child was also found inside the car, with the drugs “within [their] reach,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The child was returned to their mother and Harvey was charged with:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of methamphetamine

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Child abuse

Holmes was stopped Wednesday, July 13, on the westbound ramp of I-10 in Ponce De Leon.