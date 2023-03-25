PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The body of the boater reported missing Tuesday was recovered Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the United Cajun Navy.

Pete Griffin, 29, was reported missing on Tuesday after a boat overturned near Naval Air Station Pensacola. Later that night, the search was suspended.

On Friday, WKRG reported the United Cajun Navy from Louisiana flew planes over the Gulf of Mexico and Pensacola Pass.

“With heavy hearts we would like to thank everyone involved in the search of Peter Griffin,” Saturday’s Facebook post from the United Cajun Navy reads. “He has been recovered and will be returned to his family. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.”