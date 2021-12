ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was found dead inside an RV that was fully engulfed in flames in the early morning hours on Dec. 16.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the RV fire at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North “P” Street. While firefighters were extinguishing the fire, a person’s body was found inside.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and the State Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause or origin of the fire.