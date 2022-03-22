ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in water near Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The body was found in the water south of the base. Deputies responded to the back gate near Blue Angel Parkway and Gulf Beach Highway, according to a spokeswoman with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO says it’s too soon to tell whether foul play was involved. Deputies are actively investigating.

We’ll update this story as soon more information is released.