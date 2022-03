PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police officers are conducting a death investigation in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola Police said a body was found in the water behind Port Royal and authorities have responded to near Palafox Street to investigate. Police said the person found in the water is a man.



At this time, police said there are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma.

No further details are available at this time. WKRG News 5 will update this story when more details are released.