ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found in water near Naval Air Station Pensacola.

John Hayden was identified as the person found in the water March 22. The body was found south of the base. Hayden left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at about 5 p.m. Hayden was expected to return at midnight, but he never showed back up.

A boat was later found near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier in Pensacola. No one was on board, but the “throttle was engaged and the kill switch missing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.