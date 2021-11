ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities say a body was found Friday in Bayou Chico in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found at about 1 p.m. by members of Escambia Search and Rescue.

The person has not yet been identified, and the cause of death is not known at this time. More details are expected to be released following autopsy results.