ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found behind a building near North W Street between Lee and Blount Street Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said there are “no obvious signs of foul play” at this time as far as they can see.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death and identify the person. No other details are available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.