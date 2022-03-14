PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Body camera video has been released showing a deadly shooting involving a man and a deputy.

The State Attorney’s Office ruled the deputy’s use of deadly force was justified.

On October 19, 2021, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on La Rua Street looking for a homicide suspect. The video shows deputies trying to detain Mark Kinney but he put up a fight.

They had everyone leave the house then they searched inside but didn’t find the suspect.

Deputies outside uncuffed Kinney and they were having a calm conversation about where they could find the suspect. That’s when the deputy noticed Kinney had a gun in his waistband. As the deputy reached to get it, Kinney did too. Kinney shot the deputy in the leg then the deputy fired back killing him.

No charges will be filed against the deputy.