PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the National Naval Aviation Museum revealed a commemorative POW/MIA-inspired uniform patch at a joint press conference Monday afternoon.

The patch honors the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming, which marked the return of nearly 600 American prisoners of war from Vietnam in 1973.

The press conference also marked the first glimpse of the National Naval Aviation Museum’s POW-Return with Honor Exhibit, which is set to open in April 2024. It will feature advanced artificial intelligence technology and will be one of the museum’s most extensive exhibits.

NNAM is sponsoring the Wahoos’ home game on Sunday, Sept. 17, and the Wahoos’ jerseys will feature the POW/MIA-inspired patch.

Former POWs will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Wahoos’ matchup against the Mississippi Braves at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.