PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Wahoos Stadium will serve as the site for their new Kickball League.

Pensacola residents will have the opportunity to register for the new co-ed kickball league. The league will play each Monday at the ballpark from June to August.

Teams will be made up of 18 players and each team will play at least 11 games during the season.

The entrance fee is $500 per team ($27.75 per person for an 18-player roster), according to a news release from the Blue Wahoos. The fee will cover costs for player t-shirts, equipment and umpires. Players must be ages 18 and up to register and ages 21 and up to enjoy the on-field bar.

Registration will be open until May 11. To register, click the link here.