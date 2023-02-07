PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Baseball returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium later this month with a local showdown between Baker High School and Pensacola High School on Feb. 25, kicking off a 36-game pre-season schedule hosted in downtown Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos announced the stadium’s full pre-season game schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by 29 collegiate games and seven high school games between Feb. 25 and March 27.

“Blue Wahoos Stadium is a community ballpark and we’re thrilled to provide local high school players a full professional baseball experience under the lights as well as showcase our beautiful community to collegiate athletes from across the country,” general manager Steve Brice said. “We can’t wait to have the best fans in baseball back at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout February and March as we prepare for Blue Wahoos Opening Day on April 7.”

High School Schedule

Date Time High School Matchup February 25 5 p.m. Baker vs. Pensacola March 9 5 p.m. West Florida vs. Milton March 23 4 p.m./7 p.m. Arnold vs. Pensacola Catholic & Tate vs. South Walton March 24 4 p.m./7 p.m. Northview vs. Central & Tate vs. Arnold March 6:30 p.m. Escambia vs. Gulf Breeze

The collegiate slate at Blue Wahoos Stadium will again be headlined by Studer’s Blue Wahoos Stadium Collegiate Challenge, a two-week spring showdown led by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, team owner Quint Studer’s alma mater.

Eight colleges will participate in the tournament in 2023, playing 29 games between March 14 and March 23. This year, the tournament will feature UW-Whitewater (Wisconsin), Spalding University (Kentucky), Carroll University (Wisconsin), Edgewood College (Wisconsin), UW-Platteville (Wisconsin), Grinnell College (Iowa), Hendrix College (Arkansas), and Birmingham Southern College (Alabama).

For more information on the schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.