PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Want to work for the Wahoos? This is your big chance.

The Blue Wahoos baseball team is holding a job fair for their 2022 baseball season at the Brownsville Community Center on West Desoto Rd. on Feb. 23. On-site interviews will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m..

Seasonal positions in game production, in-game entertainment, merchandise, food and beverage, and cleaning services will be available.

Make sure to bring a resume in order to complete the application form. Candidates will be interviewed at the event, so remember to dress for a formal interview. Customer service skills and experience are preferred.

For more details, please contact Bill Vilona at BVilona@BlueWahoos.com or (850) 525-5725.