Video above is footage from a recent Blue Angels airshow in Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels will close the 2022 season at the Homecoming Air Show on board Naval Air Station Pensacola in November, according to NAS Pensacola.

The air show will celebrate the theme: 100 Years of Carrier Aviation, this year. In March 1922, the USS Jupiter was recommissioned as the USS Langley, the first aircraft carrier, catapulting Naval Aviation to the forefront of Naval operations. This year, planes will be flying in honor of the anniversary.

The Blue Angels will fly at approximately 2 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. There will not be a Night Show this year, according to NAS Pensacola, but other performers have already committed to the air show. A Special Operations Paratrooper team will be parachuting out of Fat Alber, the Blue Angels’ C-130 Hercules.

Other acts expected are:

A-10 Demonstration Team

Brian Correll Air Shows

Yak 110

Stearman Flight Team

Ladies For Liberty

Flash Fire Jet Truck

In addition to the static displays, food and memorabilia will be available at numerous concessions stands and a Kid’s Zone will also be there for kids of all ages.

The show will start at 9:30 a.m., both days, with gates opening at 8 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating will be available for an additional fee, but guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. Handicap seating and parking will be available for those in need. Parking will be laid out similar to years prior with traffic being directed to parking lots by security personnel and signs. Buses will be available to shuttle spectators to the airfield from said parking lots.

Founded in 1946, the Blue Angels is a U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron. They travel the country showing off the remarkable skill and teamwork of Navy and Marine pilots in dozens of air shows and demonstrations, reaching an estimated 11 million spectators each year, according to the Blue Angels website.

For additional information on the show and to reserve seating, click here.