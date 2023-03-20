PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels 2023 show schedule officially kicked off in California a week ago and they returned back to Pensacola Monday afternoon.

The Blue Angels announced they will holding practice flight demonstration shows at NAS Pensacola near the National Naval Aviation Museum beginning March 28-29.

Blue Angels 2023 Practice Schedule

March 28, 29

28, 29 April 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 May 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 31

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 31 June 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28

6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 July 11, 12, 25, 26

11, 12, 25, 26 August 1, 16, 22, 23, 29

1, 16, 22, 23, 29 September 6, 12, 19

6, 12, 19 October 18, 24, 25

The museum and these practice are open to DoD ID cardholders and guests who can access NAS Pensacola, according to the release. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and the Blue Angels are scheduled to take flight at 10:30 a.m..

Blue Angels Autograph Sessions in the museum

April 5, 12, 19, 26

5, 12, 19, 26 May 3, 10, 17, 31

3, 10, 17, 31 June 7, 14, 28

7, 14, 28 July 26

26 August 16, 23

16, 23 September 6

6 October 18, 25

The Blue Angels will have two official airshows in Pensacola for 2023. On July 8, the Blue Angels will perform the Pensacola Beach Air Show. The NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show is set for November 3-4.