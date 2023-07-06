PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blues are Back! Everyone is getting ready for a jam-packed weekend to watch the Blue Angels twirl in the sky, over Pensacola Beach.

While the air show is always a fan favorite, even the pilots say the Pensacola shows are hard to top.

“The end-of-season show on base, and Pensacola Beach are right up there. There’s nothing like you know flying over your hometown fans and we all love being here in Pensacola,” said Lieutenant Scott Goossens.

Goossens, who joined the Blue Angels in 2021, said it’s been a surreal experience ever since.

“I walk into work every single day and pinch myself and can’t believe that I get to do this. It is an incredible opportunity, I feel so fortunate to be a part of this team,” said Goossens.

The Blue Angels are also making history this year, with the first female demonstration pilot, Lieutenant Amanda Lee taking the sky.

“It’s incredible that she’s the first female pilot. You know I have a daughter myself and I’m incredibly proud for her to be able to see that there’s a female doing this job,” said Goossens. “But that’s not why she’s here. We picked her because she’s a great pilot, she’s earned the right to be here and that’s why she was selected.”

On Thursday, one Mobile native, started the blue angels weekend off early.

CA Weiss Community School principal, Dr. Kimberly Thomas, was lucky enough to get in a plane’s cockpit and got the experience of a lifetime.

“It was amazing,” said Dr. Thomas.“The most thing I’ll remember is flying upside down, that was pretty cool. Also, doing the three loops. That was extremely cool. So I was able to do a lot of the maneuvers that the blue angels do. He said ‘Do you wanna go for it’ and I said go for it. And the 7.5 g’s that was an amazing experience.”

If you plan on attending this weekend’s air show, they recommend getting there early as traffic and parking will be hectic.